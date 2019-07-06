Firefighter talks challenges, costs of profession

Moya says right now getting cancer as a firefighter is a matter of if, not when.

"We're exposed to a lot of harmful chemicals, the new age of products are synthetics and the off gas is very harmful gases," he said.

Moya was the first firefighter with AFR to fall under New Mexico’s presumptive cause, which means he didn’t have to foot the bill for his medical expenses. He also still got paid while he was fighting his cancer.

Now Moya is back to work, but he wants people to know that the dangers of being a firefighter extend well beyond running into burning buildings.

"It’s super hard, it’s uh, I don’t even know how to explain it, it just makes you feel horrible."

AFR says they’re actively working to prevent these work-related cancers. They’re doing things like using ventilation systems in their fire truck bays and always changing out firefighter’s bunker gear after a fire.