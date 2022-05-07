Local first responders play dodgeball for good cause

Kai Porter
Updated: May 07, 2022 06:41 PM
Created: May 07, 2022 04:19 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Bernalillo County firefighters and first responders had some fun Saturday, to raise money for a good cause, the Special Olympics.
The dodgeball tournament was held at Taft Middle School's gym in Albuquerque Saturday morning.
"The opportunity to engage with the community in a positive way is always huge for us," said Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Robert Arguelles.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department held its first dodgeball tournament with other public safety members to benefit the Special Olympics.
"This is an opportunity for public safety and first responders from the local area to come together in a fun family friendly environment, like this, to be able to play dodgeball against each other all while building funds for Special Olympics New Mexico," said Arguelles.
The event is supported by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organization that raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics, which like so many other events was put in pause during the pandemic.
"This is so important to bring back physical fitness and a sense of dignity and their friendships, it's amazing," said Oscar Solis operations director for Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company