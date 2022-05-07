Local first responders play dodgeball for good cause

"This is an opportunity for public safety and first responders from the local area to come together in a fun family friendly environment, like this, to be able to play dodgeball against each other all while building funds for Special Olympics New Mexico," said Arguelles.

The event is supported by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organization that raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics, which like so many other events was put in pause during the pandemic.

"This is so important to bring back physical fitness and a sense of dignity and their friendships, it's amazing," said Oscar Solis operations director for Law Enforcement Torch Run.