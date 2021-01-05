Local first responders help expand COVID testing sites

That’s when the two decided to start Covan Testing. Their goal? To get people their results as fast as possible.

"My partner and I, as homegrown New Mexicans, as former first responders serving as firefighters in the Albuquerque area, and then currently a set medics in the film industry, we recognize how important it is for families to get back to work and in order for that to happen they need to be able to test if they've had an exposure and find out not, you know, three days or five days or seven days or 14 days, but they need to find out an expedient time, whether they have the virus whether they need to let their families know,” Griego said.

With the help of Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, the two set up a location on 4th Street and another in the South Valley at Tom Tenorio Park.

"We do lab testing with 24 hour results or less. We offer rapid antigen testing, which yield 10-minute results, and we also offer rapid antibody testing which yields 15-minute results,” Griego said.

In three weeks, Griego said they’ve tested more than 1,500 New Mexicans. They’re also encouraging people to make an appointment online.

"We are testing people without insurance, we are testing people who are documented and undocumented,” he said.

"We recognize the true need a dire need for New Mexico to have rapid answers for these tests,” Griego added.

The testing sites are open six days a week. The company is also looking to hire more medical staff to accommodate the need.

To register for a COVID test, click here.