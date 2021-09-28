Local food bank, prescription discount card provider partner to help New Mexicans

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. – A longtime partner of Roadrunner Food Bank is making prescribed medications more affordable and accessible to New Mexicans.
BuzzRx works with several nonprofits – including Roadrunner – to provide cards that can help someone save up to 80% on the cost of their prescriptions.
"It’s very helpful because it's kind of a win-win for everybody,” Sonya Warwick, Director of Communications for Roadrunner Food Bank, said. “It's helping people who are experiencing hunger but at the same time it's helping the food bank."
According to Warwick, people experiencing chronic food insecurity and hunger often struggle to pay for other necessities.
“People who are in that part of their life and are facing that kind of issue have an additional $1,400 expense every year in health care costs," Warwick said.
Every time a BuzzRx card is used, the company donates $1 to Roadrunner, at no cost to the card-holder.
"When you donate a dollar to Roadrunner Food Bank, it allows us to distribute up to about five meals," Warwick said.
A BuzzRx representative stated the company has so far donated more than $16,500 to the food bank – the equivalent of 83,000 meals. To use their card, you do not have to be in need.
"It can be everyday people who are food-secure who have all that they need and just want to save a little on their prescription meds," Warwick said.
Local residents can either pick a card up in-person or download one online. Roadrunner’s next drive-thru distribution is 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Expo New Mexico. If you miss the Oct. 5 distribution, there will be a distribution Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at AMC Classic Albuquerque 12.
