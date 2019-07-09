Local foundation in dire need of foster parents | KOB 4
Local foundation in dire need of foster parents

Casey Torres
July 09, 2019 07:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Bair Foundation Child and Family Ministries is in dire need of foster parents.

"In any given day, there's over 650,00 kids in foster care in the United States. New Mexico is one of the worst ones in terms of the need,” said an employee with the private agency, Chase Wixon.

The agency offers treatment foster care aimed at helping the most at-risk youth. Wixon said they get referrals every week, but have to turn down some children because they don’t have the number of parents needed to house them.

40 kids were placed in the program last year. Right now, Wixon said they have more than 50 children with only 30 full-time homes available.

"If I could get another 50 foster parents, I’d take it in a second. If it was 100, I would, you know smile and be glad that we were able to provide that service,” he said.

It’s a goal he hopes to reach, but will be happy to at least add another 20 foster families by the end of the year.

"Our foster parents are like gold, you know. To open up your home, it’s pretty significant,” he said.

The agency offers foster parent orientations twice a month on Tuesdays at 1621 Indian School Rd. NE, unit #141. You can RSVP, but walk-ins are welcomed.

For their upcoming dates, click here.

