Local foundation in dire need of foster parents

40 kids were placed in the program last year. Right now, Wixon said they have more than 50 children with only 30 full-time homes available.

"If I could get another 50 foster parents, I’d take it in a second. If it was 100, I would, you know smile and be glad that we were able to provide that service,” he said.

It’s a goal he hopes to reach, but will be happy to at least add another 20 foster families by the end of the year.

"Our foster parents are like gold, you know. To open up your home, it’s pretty significant,” he said.

The agency offers foster parent orientations twice a month on Tuesdays at 1621 Indian School Rd. NE, unit #141. You can RSVP, but walk-ins are welcomed.

