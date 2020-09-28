Local gallery keeps spirit of Balloon Fiesta aloft with photo exhibition | KOB 4
Local gallery keeps spirit of Balloon Fiesta aloft with photo exhibition

Kai Porter
Updated: October 03, 2020 07:24 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 05:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Old Town gallery is helping keep the spirit of Balloon Fiesta aloft next month by featuring photographs of hot air balloons.

Chris Sandberg is one of 10 photographers that make up New Mexico’s only co-op gallery dedicated to contemporary fine art photography.

“It’s a special exhibition—‘Balloons Lift Our Spirits’—that’ll run the entire month of October,” Sandberg said.

Five of the photographs on display have received awards. The exhibition features about 30 photographs taken by local New Mexico photographers. Almost 50 were submitted then narrowed down by a team of judges.

“Besides the great images that came in through the juried show process, all of our members are going through their collections right now. I was just doing that this morning, pulling our best Fiesta prints from previous years so we’ll have a good sense of Fiesta throughout the gallery – both current and a little bit historic.” Sandberg said.

Sandberg said the exhibition is also an opportunity to support local photographers and bring visitors back to Old Town. All of the photographs on display are up for sale.

“So much of our business in Old Town, it’s from guests from out of town, out of state, out of the country,” he said.  “It’s been a rough year for the merchants because they’re all small, locally owned businesses. Whether it’s your restaurants, the gift shop, a gallery like ours—we do depend on our tourist friends, so it’s been a challenging year.”

For at least the first half of October, the “Balloons Lift Our Spirits” exhibition will be open every day from noon to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Photographers Gallery. 


