Local grocery store preps for Super Bowl rush
Local grocery store preps for Super Bowl rush

Casey Torres
January 30, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— La Montanita Co-op on Rio Grande is Super Bowl ready.

"I'm setting up my display for the Super Bowl Sunday," said Austin Mye, team leader. "Getting all of the basically guacamole ingredients front and center."

Mye said the game doesn’t bring in crazy, large crowds, but it does bring in extra business. All the game watchers look for the same things.

"You see a huge increase in purchases of snack items, chips, salsas, drinks, platter type items. Produce sees an increase in broccoli, carrots, celery, little dip-able items,” he said.

The entire nation could be buying the same items. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 193.8 million adults will watch the game. About 50% will either throw a party or attend one.

The NRF predicts $17.2 million will be spent by game watchers, and 80% of the money will be for food and drinks.

Mye knows that’s the case. His advice is to stock up on your avocados.

“There's usually a huge demand for avocados and sometimes the supply isn't there to meet the excess,” he said.


