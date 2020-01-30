Local grocery store preps for Super Bowl rush

The entire nation could be buying the same items. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 193.8 million adults will watch the game. About 50% will either throw a party or attend one.

The NRF predicts $17.2 million will be spent by game watchers, and 80% of the money will be for food and drinks.

Mye knows that’s the case. His advice is to stock up on your avocados.

“There's usually a huge demand for avocados and sometimes the supply isn't there to meet the excess,” he said.