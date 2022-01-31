Local gym set to open SW Albuquerque location later this year | KOB 4

Local gym set to open SW Albuquerque location later this year

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 31, 2022 10:26 AM
Created: January 31, 2022 09:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A popular local gym is set to open a location in southwest Albuquerque. 

Chuze Fitness will be opening a location at the site of an old Albertson's grocery store, at 6600 Central Ave. S.W., near Coors and Central. 

According to Albuquerque Business First, Chuze was set to open the location before the pandemic hit.

The new location is anticipated to open in late summer or early fall of this year. 


