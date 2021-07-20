Local horse rescue offers Airbnb experience to raise money

Casey Torres
Updated: July 20, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Right now on Airbnb, you'll find a listing that takes you to a horse rescue ranch in New Mexico.
The ranch has been having a rough year, but a creative idea by a volunteer is bringing them new hope.
“Walkin’ N Circles is a place where horses are brought in, and they're rehabilitated. They're first treated for their injuries. Their physical problems and brought to health," said Carol Young, a volunteer.
The nonprofit is down $14,000 in donations compared to this time last year, and their thrift store isn't bringing in much money either.
"So the wheels started turning in my head. It's like, 'oh, we can make this an experience for people to do and maybe make some very much needed revenue for the ranch,'" Young said.
Those who want to check out the Airbnb can help abused horses.
A trainer will show the handling of a feral horse or wild mustang in the arena.
Young said volunteers are expected to work, but to take part in a horse’s journey to their forever home is a feeling that won’t go away.
"Their heart is gonna be filled with awe and love for these horses," she said.
If you are interested, click here to see the Airbnb.
Click here to donate to the New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch, Inc.
