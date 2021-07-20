Local horse rescue offers Airbnb experience to raise money

"So the wheels started turning in my head. It's like, 'oh, we can make this an experience for people to do and maybe make some very much needed revenue for the ranch,'" Young said.

Those who want to check out the Airbnb can help abused horses.

A trainer will show the handling of a feral horse or wild mustang in the arena.

Young said volunteers are expected to work, but to take part in a horse’s journey to their forever home is a feeling that won’t go away.

"Their heart is gonna be filled with awe and love for these horses," she said.

If you are interested, click here to see the Airbnb.

Click here to donate to the New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch, Inc.