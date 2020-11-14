Local ice cream shop braces for state shutdown, slow winter months ahead | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local ice cream shop braces for state shutdown, slow winter months ahead

Grace Reader
Created: November 14, 2020 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bill Warren’s ice cream shop is all about the decor and the company. 

When a global pandemic came knocking, and the state put a freeze on indoor dining, Warren’s business took a huge blow. 

Advertisement

“Part of the fun of the shop is, the shop—and we've lost that,” said Bill Warren, owner of I Scream Ice Cream.

The cherry on top of the situation? Winter. 

“Our two slowest months are November and December so in addition to the pandemic shutdown, we've got our two most difficult months of the year so it's going to be a tough one,” he said.

KOB 4 previously covered Warren’s shop in July. After the story aired, the community stepped up to help save the shop. 

“The community support for this shop has been phenomenal,” Warren said.

With winter fast approaching, and another lockdown set to start Monday, the shop is asking for the community’s help for the second time. 

Unlike other shops, Warren’s doesn’t have salaried employees. That means it makes it tough for him to get grants. Warren said he’s applied to many grants through the city and the state and either didn’t qualify or didn’t get a response. 

“You go online and it's frustrating because they require a lot of hoops to be jumped through and some of those hoops you just don't have,” he said.

Warren is relying on kind customers to stop in a grab a pint to-go and keep their dollars local. 

“Wear an I Scream, Ice Cream mask and you'll be okay,” he said. 






 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
Shoppers clear shelves following governor's shelter-in-place announcement
Shoppers clear shelves following governor's shelter-in-place announcement
Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order
Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order
Police: Suspect injures SFCS deputy in stolen vehicle pursuit
Police: Suspect injures SFCS deputy in stolen vehicle pursuit
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Non-essential NM businesses forced to close for 14 days amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Advertisement


Local ice cream shop braces for state shutdown, slow winter months ahead
Local ice cream shop braces for state shutdown, slow winter months ahead
Española’s Ken Salazar, owner of ‘Sinners & Saints’, dies from COVID-19 at 85
Española’s Ken Salazar, owner of ‘Sinners & Saints’, dies from COVID-19 at 85
Custom sign business finds opportunity in pandemic
Custom sign business finds opportunity in pandemic
Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order
Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases