Local ice cream shop braces for state shutdown, slow winter months ahead

“Our two slowest months are November and December so in addition to the pandemic shutdown, we've got our two most difficult months of the year so it's going to be a tough one,” he said.

KOB 4 previously covered Warren’s shop in July. After the story aired, the community stepped up to help save the shop.

“The community support for this shop has been phenomenal,” Warren said.

With winter fast approaching, and another lockdown set to start Monday, the shop is asking for the community’s help for the second time.

Unlike other shops, Warren’s doesn’t have salaried employees. That means it makes it tough for him to get grants. Warren said he’s applied to many grants through the city and the state and either didn’t qualify or didn’t get a response.

“You go online and it's frustrating because they require a lot of hoops to be jumped through and some of those hoops you just don't have,” he said.

Warren is relying on kind customers to stop in a grab a pint to-go and keep their dollars local.

“Wear an I Scream, Ice Cream mask and you'll be okay,” he said.











