Local labor union helps Albuquerque seniors with heating

Eichhorst said this is the 29th year the union's been teaming up with the city for "Project Heats On,” a service that would normally cost hundreds of dollars.

"We go out and we turn on heaters for elderly and handicapped folks who need some help. We turn off their air conditioners we turn on their heaters we make sure that they're safe for the winter, we install smoke detectors, we change lightbulbs we do anything that they need,” said Eichhorst.

The city's Department of Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez said the annual event helps them out too.

"These are seniors that have called in to our information and assistance line and requested some type of home service and so certainly we take those individuals first. To be able to work on our waitlist, this is a tremendous need during the winter months and we're excited 412 could be able to come out and help us knock a lot of that waiting list down,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said people can still get help with their HVAC system and many other services that the city offers seniors.

"We do a home delivered meal program, we of course have a tremendous senior and multigenerational center recreational activities, we provide care coordination, we provide an array of community and resources available for folks in our community that are 60 years of age and older,” said Sanchez.

If you also need help – you can call the Department of Senior Affairs at 505-746-6400.