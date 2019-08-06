Local leaders address public safety during National Night Out

They say they've been proactive, and more work is expected.

"We're doing a lot to try and increase the presence," said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. "I'm a big believer in community policing and of course we've partnered with the city of Albuquerque on increasing the safety around the campus itself, into the communities that surround us."

They also plan to tackle gun violence statewide and nationally.

"I do think it's important to take immediate steps where you can," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. "Steps that can make a difference, that make sure people do feel safe. So we're having a summit next week. I'm having the FBI talk to us about national, about white supremacy."

"We need to make things federal in scope," said Rep. Deb Haaland. "As we saw in Gilroy, somebody who owned a weapon that wasn't legal in California – they bought it in Nevada and brought it across the state line."

