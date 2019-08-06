Local leaders address public safety during National Night Out
Joy Wang
August 06, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Communities across the nation hosted #NationalNightOut Tuesday night. It's an event where neighbors come together to get to know each other, their local law enforcement and first responders.
One major topic has been addressing concerns about public safety. KOB 4 asked local leaders what steps they are taking to make their communities safer.
"That's also why tonight is so important... because we want everyone to know, both in the community and those are against people in our community, that we are in this together," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.
They say they've been proactive, and more work is expected.
"We're doing a lot to try and increase the presence," said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. "I'm a big believer in community policing and of course we've partnered with the city of Albuquerque on increasing the safety around the campus itself, into the communities that surround us."
They also plan to tackle gun violence statewide and nationally.
"I do think it's important to take immediate steps where you can," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. "Steps that can make a difference, that make sure people do feel safe. So we're having a summit next week. I'm having the FBI talk to us about national, about white supremacy."
"We need to make things federal in scope," said Rep. Deb Haaland. "As we saw in Gilroy, somebody who owned a weapon that wasn't legal in California – they bought it in Nevada and brought it across the state line."
