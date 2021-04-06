Local leaders discuss distribution plan for the American Rescue Plan

State leaders made it clear that they want to focus on tourism, small businesses and struggling families. They also said they hope to dole out the funds quickly.

“We put systems in place, we have processes now in place that when the new money becomes available we'll be able to get it out the door quickly,” Romero said.

However, the money is not available just yet. The feds still have to send out guidelines for state and local governments on how the money can be spent.

“They are working rapidly to be able to issue the guidance in the timeframe that is outlined, which is a 60-day timeframe,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

State leaders said they recognize that New Mexicans are still struggling, and are confident the American Rescue Plan will help.