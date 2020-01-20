Local leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision | KOB 4
Local leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision

Grace Reader
Created: January 20, 2020 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State and city leaders gathered Monday for a commemorative breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The leaders said their focus was not on the past. Instead, they want to honor Dr. King’s vision, and concentrate on the work that still needs to be done.

“We see a disturbing pattern that emerges in terms of— we see African Americans, Hispanics, other races at the worst end of these outcomes, and you see why it's those outcomes,” said Rodney Prunty, president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico. “We really need to address that, starting today.”

Mayor Tim Keller said at the breakfast that leaders need to stand up for everyone.

“No matter where you come from, how long you've been here, the color of your skin— that is what it means to be part of One Albuquerque, and that is what our city is about,” the mayor said.

Rep. Deb Haaland said every day can be a day of action.

“We can honor Dr. Martin Luther King every day of our lives, and just do whatever we can to make our community a better place,” Rep. Haaland said.


