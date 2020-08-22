Local leaders react to Trump's comments about sending police to polling locations

Hawker Vanguard
Created: August 22, 2020 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - President Trump's comments during a Fox News interview raised the eyebrows of local leaders after he floated the idea of calling on local law enforcement to act as poll watchers on Election Day.
"The president's authority will be, in that regard, pretty limited. He certainly has no authority over state and local law enforcement," said
ACLU Executive Director Peter Simonson.
Simonson explained that it's up to local agencies to make that call. In the event that uniformed presence becomes a reality, could that prevent people from casting their vote at the poll? Simonson explained that it could lead to voter suppression.
"There's a considerable concern that having law enforcement there — armed uniformed officers — could be a discouragement for people to vote and that is a tactic that has been used to target polling places in communities of color," he said.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover reassured voters that polling places will be a safe space on November 3. She also said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has always helped with security and safety.
"We have security that checks our different polling locations through the sheriffs' office. They're plain clothes people. They make sure everything is OK," Stover said. "We have election workers and poll officials there at polling locations. I don't see that as being our problem."
BCSO sent KOB 4 the following statement:
"The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide safety and security to voters in national and local elections. We will continue to ensure that all citizens have the right to vote, as well as to safeguard the integrity of the ballots."
KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment, but they did not get back to us before this story's deadline.
