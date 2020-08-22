Local leaders react to Trump's comments about sending police to polling locations

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover reassured voters that polling places will be a safe space on November 3. She also said the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has always helped with security and safety.

"We have security that checks our different polling locations through the sheriffs' office. They're plain clothes people. They make sure everything is OK," Stover said. "We have election workers and poll officials there at polling locations. I don't see that as being our problem."

BCSO sent KOB 4 the following statement:

"The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide safety and security to voters in national and local elections. We will continue to ensure that all citizens have the right to vote, as well as to safeguard the integrity of the ballots."

KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment, but they did not get back to us before this story's deadline.