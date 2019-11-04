Local magician has car stolen along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside | KOB 4
Local magician has car stolen along with thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside

Joy Wang
Created: November 04, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A children’s entertainer who performs at birthdays around town had his car stolen along with the thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside it.

Paul Cochrell has been performing as “Tall Paul” for the past two decades. He started doing magic tricks at parties when he was 11 years old.

“It'd be nice if people weren't terrible. I mean I guess the weirdest part is they don't know what they took,” Cochrell said. “Yeah there's some puppets and some sound equipment they may recognize but the rest of it—they don't know what to do with.

Cochrell has since tracked down his car and replaced the broken window, but not even magic could bring back the items from his show including Vern the Bird.

“He's like family. I've been using him for over 20 years,” he said.

Despite Cochrell’s misfortune, he said he still has hope.

“Bad things happen, but people are good so you know I haven't lost faith in humanity,” he said. “Just bad things happen occasionally so just gotta pick yourself up and keep moving forward.”

To help Cochrell purchase new equipment for his shows, click here.


