Local makeup artist showcases some Halloween looks

She has more than 10K followers on her Instagram account, beautyandthebeests.

“It freaks me out, and I try not to think about it cause that’s so many people!” she said.

So far, she has 23 looks down. Some of her looks include The Joker, a vampire, and Beetle Juice. She said each can take about two to seven hours to paint.

She also offers tutorials on YouTube and Twitch for anyone who wants to recreate her look.

“I love being able to take who I am and turn myself into anything I want to be," she said. “My goal is to always do things different. I always like to add my own taste and twist to everything.”

She can't say what the final eight designs are, but even after Halloween is over, her looks won't be simple.

“November 1st, it’s still gonna be weird," she said. “It’s gonna be weird all year long.”

Shannon has been body painting for five years now, but hopes to one day become a makeup artist on movie sets.

You can follow her on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube.