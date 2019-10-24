Local makeup artist showcases some Halloween looks | KOB 4
Local makeup artist showcases some Halloween looks

Casey Torres
October 24, 2019 08:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don’t need a mask to have a spooky look for Halloween. A local makeup artist is showcasing some creative looks on her social media accounts.

Shannon Stuyvesant is a 23-year-old artist that is creating 31 Days of Halloween makeup looks.

“It’s like having an imagination as a child but as an adult," Stuyvesant said. "And now people get to see it on social media, which is crazy."

She has more than 10K followers on her Instagram account, beautyandthebeests.

“It freaks me out, and I try not to think about it cause that’s so many people!” she said. 

So far, she has 23 looks down. Some of her looks include The Joker, a vampire, and Beetle Juice. She said each can take about two to seven hours to paint.

She also offers tutorials on YouTube and Twitch for anyone who wants to recreate her look.

“I love being able to take who I am and turn myself into anything I want to be," she said. “My goal is to always do things different. I always like to add my own taste and twist to everything.”

She can't say what the final eight designs are, but even after Halloween is over, her looks won't be simple.

“November 1st, it’s still gonna be weird," she said. “It’s gonna be weird all year long.”

Shannon has been body painting for five years now, but hopes to one day become a makeup artist on movie sets.

You can follow her on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube.

Casey Torres


Created: October 24, 2019 08:19 AM

