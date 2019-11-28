Local McDonald's open its doors for annual Thanksgiving dinner

"I was really worried when I started seeing it snow last night," said Clementina Garza, co-owner of the McDonald's. "I was worried that our guests that count on us wouldn't be able to get to us. So when I saw the streets clearing and the snow stopping for this period of time, I was so excited. But you know what, it didn't stop our volunteers and it didn't slow down our guests."

Last year, the Garza's served more than one thousand people. There hasn't been official word yet on how many meals have been served this year.