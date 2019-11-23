Local medical technology startup moves forward with land purchase | KOB 4
Local medical technology startup moves forward with land purchase

Justine Lopez
Created: November 23, 2019 06:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque-based medical technology startup is planning to build a production facility in New Mexico.

Eden Radioisotopes said they will move forward and purchase a 240-acre plot of land between Eunice and Hobbs.

COO Chris Wagner said the 70,000 square-foot facility will employ “as many as” 150 people with open positions ranging from radio chemists to nuclear reactor operators.

To learn more about the startup, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.


