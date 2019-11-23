Local medical technology startup moves forward with land purchase

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque-based medical technology startup is planning to build a production facility in New Mexico.
Eden Radioisotopes said they will move forward and purchase a 240-acre plot of land between Eunice and Hobbs.
COO Chris Wagner said the 70,000 square-foot facility will employ “as many as” 150 people with open positions ranging from radio chemists to nuclear reactor operators.
