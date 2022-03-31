Local micro-producers rely on their own supply

At their business, they're allowed to have up to 200 flowering plants. They've been working on getting product ready since early March, and they are hoping to have enough product to meet demand.

"We want everybody to have access," Erika said.

However, they are concerned they could run out. Their first harvest was smaller than anticipated because of the timing of when they got their license. Yet, what they have over some of their retailer competitors – is a new harvest re-supplying their selves every two weeks.

"What Andrew and I really appreciate is the fact that we can have our family business, pay taxes, hold our head up high, help people, talk to people, have open conversations, take my kid to school – she might smell a little bit like skunk, but you know what, it's OK," Erika said. "You know, that's our business and we're proud of it."

As for the new industry – these are not cash-only businesses, however, credit cards won't work. Debit cards will work, and those transactions will look like ATM transactions.

Recreational customers will need to prove they are 21, but their names or personal information will not get recorded, like in other states.

What does it mean to be a producer in the cannabis business?

A producer is basically the first step in the marijuana supply chain – they grow the plants. What makes Carver Family Farms different is that they also sell what they grow to consumers. However, they can only sell what they grow.

In most cases, producers sell their marijuana wholesale to manufacturers, then they package the marijuana from producers and give it to retailers, who then sell the final product to consumers. Producers, manufacturers and retailers all require different licenses.