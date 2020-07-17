Local middle school students place in film festival | KOB 4
Local middle school students place in film festival

Casey Torres
Updated: July 17, 2020 01:22 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 11:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Eagle Ridge Middle School Video Club won 2nd place in the Desert Light Film Festival. They submitted a 30-second commercial for the New Mexico True campaign.

Ryan Hoover, Isaiah Mayer, Brodie Tirone, Eden Weckmann, and Faviola Castillo worked with their volunteer supervisor, Roger Riecke, on the project.

Their commercial was entirely stop motion animation. A human and alien aboard a spaceship looking for the best chile in planet Earth. Of course, that would be in New Mexico, so they headed to Roswell.

Even though the commercial is less than a minute, it took patience to complete the project.

“You take it one picture at a time and you move the mannequins just a little bit," Riecke said. "It’s a very time intensive project. And they (students) were right, it took us several months to get through it."

It was hard work, but the students said they enjoyed learning something new.

Watch the video above to hear their favorite part of the process. To watch the commercial, click here.


