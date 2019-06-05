Local MMA gym hosts self defense class for women | KOB 4
Casey Torres
June 05, 2019 08:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - Wink's Gym MMA and Fitness in northeast Albuquerque is offering up its Smart Girl Self Defense class in hopes of teaching women how to defend themselves.

Co-owner Heather Winkeljohn says their team teaches women how to avoid, escape, and defend.

For more than six years now, her gym has offered women techniques on self defense such as breaking free from an attacker's grab, ground defense, kicking, elbowing, etc.

Winkeljohn says an easy, but effective technique, is using your palm to strike. She says punching can end up breaking your fingers, so palm striking is safer.

You can also target a person's cheeks, nose, and ears to distract them and get away.

The class will be held on Friday, Jun. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $89 plus tax.

Fifty women ages 12 and up will be able to sign up, and after that any refresher course is free.

"I have no doubt that what we're doing is effective and helping women," said Winkeljohn. "By the end of the night, you see a huge shift in their confidence level."

To sign up for the class, click here.

Wink's gym also offers discounts for college students.

