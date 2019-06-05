Local MMA gym hosts self defense class for women

Winkeljohn says an easy, but effective technique, is using your palm to strike. She says punching can end up breaking your fingers, so palm striking is safer.

You can also target a person's cheeks, nose, and ears to distract them and get away.

The class will be held on Friday, Jun. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $89 plus tax.

Fifty women ages 12 and up will be able to sign up, and after that any refresher course is free.

"I have no doubt that what we're doing is effective and helping women," said Winkeljohn. "By the end of the night, you see a huge shift in their confidence level."

Wink's gym also offers discounts for college students.