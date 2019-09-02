Local nonprofit links animal abuse to human violence

Fiebelkorn told KOB 4, New Mexico needs better laws and more education to fight animal abuse and violent crimes.

Next week, she hopes to bring everyone to the table during a conference in Albuquerque.

Her hope is to have animal control workers to be on the lookout for signs of domestic violence and child abuse.

She also wants law enforcement officers to be look for animal abuse when investigating other types of crimes.

Fiebelkorn said people who hurt animals are more likely to hurt people, including their own kids.

She said parents will sometimes use threats against animals to keep their kids from reporting abuse.

"And so (the children) will lie, do whatever they're told to protect their animal,” Fiebelkorn said.

“We see the exact same thing happen in domestic violence cases where the animal is used as leverage – ‘if you're late coming home from shopping one more time then I will harm your animal' and it really does keep people in line,” she said.

