Local nonprofit looks for volunteers to help the homeless
Local nonprofit looks for volunteers to help the homeless

Updated: November 13, 2019 11:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nonprofit, Soul Providers, is looking for some volunteers. 

Volunteering is a big part of Robin Border's Life. She started Soul Providers five years ago.

"You never know the reason why anybody is on the street," Border said. "It could be drugs. It could be they just lost their job. Could be that they got kicked out of their house... you never know when you're gonna be in that position." 

Every Saturday at 4 p.m. at least two people meet up at the Grace Outreach Center on Southern Boulevard. The group bags up meals prepared by a local senior home and then the meals are dropped off to the homeless overnight by a Christian motorcycle association – The Hellfighters. 

"We are currently making over 400 meals," Border said. "The meals consists of waters, chips, cookies, and a sandwich." 

Border said it's teamwork that can't go on without more help, so they're looking for more volunteers to bag up a few meals and make a big difference. 

"We're out there giving them a kind word and a meal to let them know that somebody cares," she said. 

To contact Border about volunteering, click here or simply stop by the Grace Outreach Center any Saturday at 4 p.m. 


