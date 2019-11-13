Local nonprofit looks for volunteers to help the homeless

"You never know the reason why anybody is on the street," Border said. "It could be drugs. It could be they just lost their job. Could be that they got kicked out of their house... you never know when you're gonna be in that position."

Every Saturday at 4 p.m. at least two people meet up at the Grace Outreach Center on Southern Boulevard. The group bags up meals prepared by a local senior home and then the meals are dropped off to the homeless overnight by a Christian motorcycle association – The Hellfighters.