Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains

Aspen Wilks with Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council said a lot of people they rescue are unfamiliar with the terrain.

“We've just had a lot of people from out of town who have really been wanting to explore the mountains and haven't realized quite how serious the conditions are," Wilks said.

Wilks said another common scenario is rescuing people who don't bring the proper gear and have never experienced hiking in winter conditions.

It becomes increasingly difficult to follow hiking trails when snow is on the ground. On top of that, weather conditions can rapidly change after the sun goes down, leading to a recipe for disaster.

Wilks said her team recently rescued a man from the Kiwanis Cabin on Christmas Eve. He was found in pretty bad shape.

“He had taken up the tram with his family and planned on hiking around and seeing the mountain,” she said.

The lost man had accidentally gotten his clothes wet, which later froze his pants when temperatures dropped.

Last week an unprepared Florida couple had to call 911 from La Luz Trail.

And Sunday, a father and son duo were also rescued due to lack of equipment.

Rescue officials said they were all lucky they called when they did.

People are not charged for needing help, but the nonprofit is always looking for more donations and volunteers. For more information about Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, click here.







