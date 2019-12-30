Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local nonprofit has had a busy week lending a hand to those in need.
A group of volunteers from Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council provide life-saving search and rescue services to people who find themselves in over their head while out in the wilderness.
So far, seven people have called the nonprofit for help because they were stranded on La Luz Trail or near the tram. Rescuers said some of those missions were close calls.
“It just tells me people don’t really pay attention to weather,” said Joe Hernandez, hiker. “The weather changes drastically around here. It can be nice and warm in the foothills and you climb up in the mountains and its totally different story, its freezing.”
Aspen Wilks with Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council said a lot of people they rescue are unfamiliar with the terrain.
“We've just had a lot of people from out of town who have really been wanting to explore the mountains and haven't realized quite how serious the conditions are," Wilks said.
Wilks said another common scenario is rescuing people who don't bring the proper gear and have never experienced hiking in winter conditions.
It becomes increasingly difficult to follow hiking trails when snow is on the ground. On top of that, weather conditions can rapidly change after the sun goes down, leading to a recipe for disaster.
Wilks said her team recently rescued a man from the Kiwanis Cabin on Christmas Eve. He was found in pretty bad shape.
“He had taken up the tram with his family and planned on hiking around and seeing the mountain,” she said.
The lost man had accidentally gotten his clothes wet, which later froze his pants when temperatures dropped.
Last week an unprepared Florida couple had to call 911 from La Luz Trail.
And Sunday, a father and son duo were also rescued due to lack of equipment.
Rescue officials said they were all lucky they called when they did.
People are not charged for needing help, but the nonprofit is always looking for more donations and volunteers. For more information about Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, click here.
