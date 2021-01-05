Local nutritionist warns against fad diets | KOB 4

Local nutritionist warns against fad diets

Casey Torres
Created: January 05, 2021 02:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fad diets tend to emerge for the new year. Even though they're popular, a local dietician and nutritionist warns against some of them.

Shelley Rael, a registered dietician nutritionist, doesn't recommend keto, paleo and the Whole 30 diets.

"A lot of the trend or fad diets, cut out an entire food group...sometimes multiple food groups, and we need a variety of foods to get all the nutrients a human body needs," said Rael.

People might feel great at first, but their body could be in trouble.

Rael said fewer nutrients could cause some of these problems:

  • Hair loss
  • Dull skin
  • Flu like symptoms

Rael said there could be long term consequences as well. Feeling weak or tired right away doesn't mean your body is releasing toxins.

"If we're starting to feel sick because of the diet we're following, that's a problem. That's not good," said Rael.

Her best advice to lose weight is to eat smaller portions and cut back on added fats and sugars.


