Local nutritionist warns against fad diets

Rael said fewer nutrients could cause some of these problems:

Hair loss

Dull skin

Flu like symptoms

Rael said there could be long term consequences as well. Feeling weak or tired right away doesn't mean your body is releasing toxins.

"If we're starting to feel sick because of the diet we're following, that's a problem. That's not good," said Rael.

Her best advice to lose weight is to eat smaller portions and cut back on added fats and sugars.