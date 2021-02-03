Pediatrician weighs in on possible return to in-person learning

However, there is one problem. Teachers and staff are still not on the immediate priority list to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It needs to be recognized that teachers and school staff are essential workers. They are vastly important to helping keep our kids educated and healthy and well. So they really need to be a priority in receiving the COVID vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Mason.

She added that national and international studies have shown transmission of the virus is more likely to occur from staff member to other staff and teachers and not from kids. Dr. Mason explained the higher rates of infection coincided with higher rates of community spread.

Dr. Mason wonders if those rates will look better if educators are vaccinated.