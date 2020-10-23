Local photographers give pointers for fall photoshoots

She said you can use it as a backlight to really make the background pop.

“Try to avoid any times where the sun is directly above your head because that’s when you get all the shadows under here, here and here,” said Garciduenas as she pointed to different points on her face.

Now, when it comes to photography with children—be prepared.

“Have a vision, and this is especially important if you have children because we all know, little kids especially, they don’t have the longest attention span,” said Douglas.

Garciduenas added, “Action photos! Let’s do a lot of candids, so let’s encourage our kids with air bubbles or to jump up and throw leaves.”

Get creative with your angles as well. You can safely climb up a tree or table to take a picture from a high spot aiming down, or get down low with your subject above you.

Also, experiments with the different settings on your camera phone. Both photographers say they can make a big difference, so don’t be scared to have fun with them!

If you end up going alone for a photoshoot without a tripod, you can always count on a selfie. Even though it seems simple, there are ways to get it wrong. Garciduenas said to keep the phone as far away from your face. The closer it is, the bigger some features might end up looking. You can also use the sun as a backlight at 45 degree angles.

Don't forget to avoid facing the sun. It can cause you to look washed out, squint and have your phone’s shadow showing. Don’t shoot from down low, or you’ll end up with a bad look.