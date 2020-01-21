Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients

Two-tiered shelving rack and specialized LED lighting create the ideal space for the plants to flourish.

“It gives the plants the ability to have a perfect environment,” Muscarella said.

More than 80,000 have their medical marijuana card in New Mexico. Muscarella said there is not enough production to meet the demands of those patients, so his solution was to quadruple the amount of plants they grow.

Muscarella hopes the expansion will also come in handy if state lawmakers decide to legalize recreational marijuana.

“The idea for recreational, in theory, sounds great. The bill that was introduced today, I'm just curious to see what sort of changes are made to it by the end of the legislative session,” he said.

He said he’s still looking for clarification in the proposed legalization bill about who will be impacted and what will happen to medical patients.

“It's really fun but really scary,” he said. “Having bills that change instantly, you have to adapt like water."