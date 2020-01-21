Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients

Megan Abundis
Created: January 21, 2020 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A medical marijuana business is revamping their operation to meet the demand for medical patients, and to prepare for the possibility of recreational pot becoming legal.

Urban Wellness CEO David Muscarella said his growing operation received a complete makeover that came with a half a million dollar price tag. The new upgrades are the first of its kind in the state.

Advertisement

"Not a whole lot's changed, but everything's changed," Muscarella said.

“We are having our first harvest with the vertical grow systems that we recently installed,” said Adam Valdez with Urban Wellness.

Two-tiered shelving rack and specialized LED lighting create the ideal space for the plants to flourish.

“It gives the plants the ability to have a perfect environment,” Muscarella said.

More than 80,000 have their medical marijuana card in New Mexico. Muscarella said there is not enough production to meet the demands of those patients, so his solution was to quadruple the amount of plants they grow.

Muscarella hopes the expansion will also come in handy if state lawmakers decide to legalize recreational marijuana.

“The idea for recreational, in theory, sounds great. The bill that was introduced today, I'm just curious to see what sort of changes are made to it by the end of the legislative session,” he said.

He said he’s still looking for clarification in the proposed legalization bill about who will be impacted and what will happen to medical patients.

“It's really fun but really scary,” he said. “Having bills that change instantly, you have to adapt like water."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Star of hit Netflix thriller series "You" coming to ABQ
Star of hit Netflix thriller series "You" coming to ABQ
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Man arrested for sexually abusing child
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on I-25
NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on I-25
2 killed in crash south of Belen
2 killed in crash south of Belen
Advertisement


New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
New Mexico firefighters demand pay meet the new state minimum wage requirement
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
Local pot company uses new technology to meet the demand for medical patients
New Mexico GOP to focus on state budget surplus
New Mexico GOP to focus on state budget surplus
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
Gas thieves targeting vehicles at ABQ apartment complex
NM Republicans critical of governor's State of the State address
NM Republicans critical of governor's State of the State address