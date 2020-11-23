Local program provides healthy groceries for free

“Generally, across the board through our food distribution network across the state of New Mexico and about 500 member agencies, pretty much everybody has seen a significant increase in community members needing food,” she said.

She added other healthcare partners are also seeing an uptick in demand, but they don’t all have a distribution site.

However, the Healthy Foods Market at the South Valley Clinic isn’t exclusive to patients. Cruz said they welcome anyone with food insecurities to drive by and pick up a bag of fresh produce for free.

The market follows a first come, first serve basis. The next market is Dec. 4.



Donations to the Roadrunner Food Bank are also welcomed. You can contact them by clicking here or calling (505) 349-8909.