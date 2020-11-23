Local program provides healthy groceries for free

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lovelace Medical Group at the South Valley Clinic offers fresh fruits and vegetables from the Roadrunner Food Bank to its patients every other Friday at 1:30 p.m.
"It's actually really awesome to actually give back to the community, especially during these hard times financially. No work and the kids at home online,” said an employee with Lovelace Medical Group, Stephanie Cruz.
The partnership started about two years ago. The Healthy Foods Market is a way for patients to receive good food to help them feel better or recover faster.
Jessica Osenbrügge, the community initiatives manager of health and wellness for the food bank, said about 100 households get a bag of food at each distribution even during hard times.
“Generally, across the board through our food distribution network across the state of New Mexico and about 500 member agencies, pretty much everybody has seen a significant increase in community members needing food,” she said.
She added other healthcare partners are also seeing an uptick in demand, but they don’t all have a distribution site.
However, the Healthy Foods Market at the South Valley Clinic isn’t exclusive to patients. Cruz said they welcome anyone with food insecurities to drive by and pick up a bag of fresh produce for free.
The market follows a first come, first serve basis. The next market is Dec. 4.
Donations to the Roadrunner Food Bank are also welcomed. You can contact them by clicking here or calling (505) 349-8909.
