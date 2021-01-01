Local psychic sees boost in business, shares advice for 2021

Candace Lord, a psychic/medium, has been busy answering calls from people seeking guidance.

She said most of her work has been done through the phone because of COVID-19 precautions. She left her former space in Albuquerque since it was not big enough to socially distance. If she needs to, some of her readings take place in her home.

Lord said her top call is for mediumship.

“Mediumship readings are when I connect the spirit world and bring information from their loved ones from the other side across the divide, through the veil, and tell them what I am hearing and seeing,” said Lord during a Zoom interview.

Surprisingly, she said not a lot of customers have been asking about 2021. Instead, many have been focused on dealing with the now — that could be a big reason behind more people reaching out.

“People have more time to sit with themselves and be more quiet,” she said. “And they’re discovering that they have some gifts, and they’re wondering…’What do I do with these.'"

Lord said even non-believers have dialed her number.

“That’s my favorite call, skeptics!” she said.

But whether you think it’s all hocus pocus or real, Lord has some insight for the new year. She explained it’s a five-universal year.

“What that will bring us is a little sense of adventure, which is a little humorous now after sitting idle for a year. Pretty much anything might feel like an adventure,” she said. “This is the year to get out there and go get ‘em. Enjoy yourself and enjoy life.”

She also added that moderation is key. Lord advises people not to overdo anything.

Lord said her work is about healing. In late 2021, she hopes to start workshops again to help people with the mind, bodies and soul. For more information about her work, click here.