Local rabbit rescue warns against buying bunnies for Easter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every Easter — without fail — a lot of folks hop on the bunny bandwagon. Then, once the holiday is over, they hop off.

"We see a lot of families realize pretty quickly that this was a way bigger commitment than they were expecting," said Kirstin Tyler, the baord president of the New Mexico House Rabbit Society. "And a few months after Easter, we always see a huge surge in stray rabbits."