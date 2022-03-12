Local realtor company collects suitcases for foster children

All of the suitcases collected during the drive go to Red Mountain Family Services - a local treatment foster care agency.

“We know that people who grew up in foster care talked a lot about when 'I was in foster care I didn't get to keep all my stuff or I had to use trash bags,' so this is the first step to helping kids not feel, to make them feel very special when they're in foster care and that they'll still have all their needs met,” said Cindy Clark-Thompson CEO of Red Mountain Family Services.

Clark-Thompson says the suitcase drive is also a great way to remind people about the need for foster parents in the state.

“That's the biggest need in New Mexico right now is foster parents that are willing to open up their home and have kids placed with them, and it's a hard job but it's very rewarding,” she said.

And if you missed the event Saturday, there's still a way you can still donate on Weicher Realtor’s page.



