Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes

"What a lot of realtors are doing is we're finding areas that may interest our particular client and we're sending out letters expressing what we have," Lopez said. "We've got a buyer, they're willing to pay X amount over the highest sale in your neighborhood."

Lopez said while many sellers are getting a lot of offers, it can be overwhelming for some. But here's the hope: it's not always all about the money.

"Price doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win the house," he said. "We've seen that before, where prices are so high, the client is actually looking for some other things that are more important."

Also, Lopez suggests reaching out to your network of friends and family to see if any are thinking about selling or know someone who is – buying a home that won't get listed may also play in your favor.