Local realtors are using unconventional ways to get buyers into new homes

Colton Shone
Updated: May 26, 2021 06:52 PM
Created: May 26, 2021 12:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homes for sale in the metro are going fast.
With the city's new initiative to bring even more residents to Albuquerque from major cities, the competition is about to get tougher.
"The cash buyers who don't care about appraisals are having no problems," Albuquerque realtor John Lopez said. "But if you're a first-time homebuyer, FHA, or any kind of minimum or zero down program, it's been extremely difficult to get under contract."
Lopez said realtors are thinking outside the box.
"What a lot of realtors are doing is we're finding areas that may interest our particular client and we're sending out letters expressing what we have," Lopez said. "We've got a buyer, they're willing to pay X amount over the highest sale in your neighborhood."
Lopez said while many sellers are getting a lot of offers, it can be overwhelming for some. But here's the hope: it's not always all about the money.
"Price doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win the house," he said. "We've seen that before, where prices are so high, the client is actually looking for some other things that are more important."
Also, Lopez suggests reaching out to your network of friends and family to see if any are thinking about selling or know someone who is – buying a home that won't get listed may also play in your favor.
