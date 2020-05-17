Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants

"I would feel more at ease having my family dine in one of my restaurants than go to a big box store to shop and take something home to their family,” he said.

Some of those preparations and new procedures include asking customers to wait in their cars for a table instead of the lobby. Garcia said restaurants will also keep track of who dines with them to help with contact tracing if someone tests positive.

"We have sanitizer at every single position in every single part of the restaurant we've enacted cleaning policies and procedures that have check lists in place to clean and sanitize high touch surfaces."

Garcia said they have shared their guide with the New Mexico Restaurant Association as a reopening model for others to use.

He said restaurants are in a unique position to reopen since they already had food safety procedures in place before the pandemic

"This is old hat for us, so being cautious, being prepared, undergoing the training necessary to safely deliver food to our people. It didn't start in April or didn't start in February. It's not going to end in May or June. It started years ago we have policies practices procedures in place,” he said.





