Local restaurants offering holiday menus

Diana Castillo
Updated: December 23, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: December 23, 2020 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Local restaurants are offering to take away the stress of cooking a Christmas meal.
Tomasita's in Albuquerque has been busy cooking New Mexico favorites.
"We do you have casseroles, we have tamales, Christmas tamales red pork and green chicken, and those are available by the dozen or each," said Dolores Welk-Jack, manager at Tomasita's.
Tomasita's began offering a holiday menu to make up for the lack of holiday parties and in-person dining. Welk-Jack said it's been a hit.
"Let us do the work, you just enjoy," she said.
Lindy's Diner is also offering specials for the holidays, including desserts.
"We do a lot of cream pies, so we have chocolate cream, coconut cream, banana cream," said Dawn Vatoseow.
"We do a lot of special order cookie trays," she added.
Vatoseow said 2020 has been hard on the diner, but she has faith in people who have been showing their support.
"I think a lot of people are just looking to help a lot of small businesses, especially restaurants and local restaurants," she said. "You know, we're hurting, and we can't have indoor dining, so people are really pulling through."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company