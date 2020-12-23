Local restaurants offering holiday menus

"Let us do the work, you just enjoy," she said.

Lindy's Diner is also offering specials for the holidays, including desserts.

"We do a lot of cream pies, so we have chocolate cream, coconut cream, banana cream," said Dawn Vatoseow.

"We do a lot of special order cookie trays," she added.

Vatoseow said 2020 has been hard on the diner, but she has faith in people who have been showing their support.

"I think a lot of people are just looking to help a lot of small businesses, especially restaurants and local restaurants," she said. "You know, we're hurting, and we can't have indoor dining, so people are really pulling through."