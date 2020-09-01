Local running group goes virtual amid pandemic | KOB 4
Local running group goes virtual amid pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: September 01, 2020 10:40 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 10:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Runners know that New Mexico has some beautiful paths to explore. They also know that this kind of exercise can be good medicine for the mind, body and soul. 

"Cultural health, particularly. In many of our Native American traditions, running is valued much deeper than calories burned or personal best time," said Dr. Anthony Fleg, a family physician at UNM Hospital. 

Dr. Fleg is also the director of Running Medicine, a program with the Native Health Initiative. For the past few years, as many as 150 runners would meet up weekly for group runs. 

"We're interested in creating a space that an entire family, grandparents, their children and grandchildren are all out moving, running, walking," Dr. Fleg said. 

However, the pandemic means that the group of nearly 200 members won't be running together this year. Instead, they've launched virtual runs this fall that are planned for five sites: three in Albuquerque, one at Zuni Pueblo and another at Acoma/Laguna Pueblos. 

"We say, OK, you know this week the virtual race is at this location, finish it anytime between this Saturday and the following Saturday," Dr. Fleg said. "It's a way you can still have a little more community." 

Anyone can participate and it's free to run. If anyone is interested in the Running Medicine shirt and other member benefits, you can sign up for $20 – just click here


