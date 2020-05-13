Local salons and bars brace for longer wait to reopen

“Restaurants are really difficult to maintain any sort of profitability when you’re only operating at 20%, so we’ll still be pretty reliant on hopefully having people come in and also place to-go orders,” co-owner Jacob Fox said.

Fox’s group also owns retail space across the street, where many business owners who can't afford to have their own storefront can sell their items. They're scrambling after the governor's order and say they will try to reopen soon.

Salons like Waves Salon say they feel like they could have been open safely this whole time.

Owners say they're used to following strict sanitation guidelines. They have the PPE ready to go, including gowns for clients. Chairs will be six feet apart and there will be plexiglass in between.

“I was super devastated and very, very bummed because I feel like our clients and our employees are ready to get back to work, and what we do is make people feel good, and with us being in quarantine, that’s what makes people happy,” co-owner Mario Ortiz said.

Their bottom line has taken a hit.

The CEO of Mark Pardo SalonSpa says it's lost $2 million so far. He's itching to get his 130 employees back to work.

“Extremely painful, painful, and that’s being considerate since I’m on TV,” Mark Gonzales said. “It’s difficult to figure out what’s deemed essential or not essential. Go ask 100 women if our business is essential. They’ll tell you. We’re essential.”

These owners say they think they'll be okay and will be able to reopen, but they're worried that some others may have to close for good.