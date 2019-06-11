Local senior athlete is 'inspiration to others'

Now, he's looking forward to competing in four different events.

"I do the javelin, the discus and I'll be doing the long jump also. I'm also on the softball team and I'll be playing on the softball team," said Aragon.

The Albuquerque native works out at the YMCA. His trainer, Mark Leclair says he's inspiring.

"He's my role model. I'm 62," said LeClair.

Aragon says it's not just about working out, it's about eating healthy too.

"Well I think people think once you get old you can't do as well which is true but you can keep a lot of what you have."

The YMCA is offering free entry to all 2019 senior game athletes at both Albuquerque locations.