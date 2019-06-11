Local senior athlete is 'inspiration to others'
Marian Camacho
June 11, 2019 11:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - As the 2019 Senior Games near, athletes across the country will be flooding the Duke City to compete, and for one Albuquerque man, this will be his seventh go-round.
81-year-old Ross Aragon says he didn't really start shaping up until after he graduated high school.
"So after high school I grew 7 inches and gained about 90-something pounds, so I almost doubled myself," said Aragon.
Now, he's looking forward to competing in four different events.
"I do the javelin, the discus and I'll be doing the long jump also. I'm also on the softball team and I'll be playing on the softball team," said Aragon.
The Albuquerque native works out at the YMCA. His trainer, Mark Leclair says he's inspiring.
"He's my role model. I'm 62," said LeClair.
Aragon says it's not just about working out, it's about eating healthy too.
"Well I think people think once you get old you can't do as well which is true but you can keep a lot of what you have."
The YMCA is offering free entry to all 2019 senior game athletes at both Albuquerque locations.
