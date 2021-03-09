Local shelter to host 'All Fun No Run' fundraiser for families in need

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 09, 2021 01:18 PM
Created: March 09, 2021 01:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Barrett Foundation will host a virtual fundraiser next week to help pay for things like fixing their shelter’s roof and buying new beds.
“This is all needs we have but writing a grant rarely lets you use that money for brick and mortar type of situations,” said Robyn Hill, the foundation’s director of development.
“So when we have fundraisers like this, we can put all of that money towards needs we desperately have,” she added.
While their shelter only serves women and children, the organization told KOB 4 it helped nearly 500 people in 2020, including men.
Now, the organization is hosting a Zero K - All Fun, No Run to raise more money.
“Fundraisers like this allow us to meet the needs of the shelter that would not otherwise be met,” said Hill.
The fundraiser will take place on March 14, Pi Day, so participants are asked to pay $31.41 to register.
“Runners” will receive a swag bag that includes a personal pizza pie courtesy of Wisepies and a commemorative medal.
For more information or to register, click here.
