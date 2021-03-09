Local shelter to host 'All Fun No Run' fundraiser for families in need

Now, the organization is hosting a Zero K - All Fun, No Run to raise more money.

“Fundraisers like this allow us to meet the needs of the shelter that would not otherwise be met,” said Hill.

The fundraiser will take place on March 14, Pi Day, so participants are asked to pay $31.41 to register.

“Runners” will receive a swag bag that includes a personal pizza pie courtesy of Wisepies and a commemorative medal.

For more information or to register, click here.