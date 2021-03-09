Local shelter to host 'All Fun No Run' fundraiser for families in need | KOB 4

Local shelter to host 'All Fun No Run' fundraiser for families in need

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 09, 2021 01:18 PM
Created: March 09, 2021 01:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Barrett Foundation will host a virtual fundraiser next week to help pay for things like fixing their shelter’s roof and buying new beds. 

“This is all needs we have but writing a grant rarely lets you use that money for brick and mortar type of situations,” said Robyn Hill, the foundation’s director of development.

“So when we have fundraisers like this, we can put all of that money towards needs we desperately have,” she added.

While their shelter only serves women and children, the organization told KOB 4 it helped nearly 500 people in 2020, including men.   

Now, the organization is hosting a Zero K - All Fun, No Run to raise more money.   

“Fundraisers like this allow us to meet the needs of the shelter that would not otherwise be met,” said Hill.

The fundraiser will take place on March 14, Pi Day, so participants are asked to pay $31.41 to register.  

“Runners” will receive a swag bag that includes a personal pizza pie courtesy of Wisepies and a commemorative medal. 

For more information or to register, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

2 additional suspects arrested in connection to death of 11-year-old boy
Mugshots for Santos Garcia (left) and Erik Carrillo-Garcia (right)
Homicide victim's family speaks out about grisly Sunport deaths
Homicide victim's family speaks out about grisly Sunport deaths
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
Pay it 4ward: Santo Domingo man recognized for his small acts of kindness
New Mexico schools to transition to full in-person learning April 5
New Mexico schools to transition to full in-person learning April 5
Slideshow: Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19
Slideshow: Remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19