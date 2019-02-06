Local shop offering Valentine's discounts for laser tattoo removals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—During the most romantic month of the year, some people will commemorate their love for their significant other by getting a tattoo.
It could be anything from a wedding ring to their name, but sometimes love doesn’t last, and when a new flame comes along it could cause trouble.
When a tattoo cover-up doesn’t work, Dawn Maestas is there to help.
Maestas is the owner of D-Ink Laser Tattoo Removal. She said the most common tattoo she removes is from ring fingers.
“I probably do at least five, five to ten ring fingers a week,” said Maestas. “I would say that ring fingers absolutely outnumber names. Names will be in places more like on the chest, inside a heart, on the bottom of the wrist. Things like that.”
She said the process can be painful, but it’s not as bad as most people think it will be.
A common misconception is that small tattoos, like ring fingers, are easier to remove than bigger tattoos. She said small ones require more treatments.
“Tattoo artists tend to use a single needle, and they tend to go over it so that they can make it stand out and be bold. The concentration of the ink that’s inside that tattoo is pretty great,” said Maestas.
Another interesting fact is that laser therapy doesn’t remove the ink. It breaks down the ink so your body can naturally remove it. Maestas said there is also no burning involved.
She said the heat is a byproduct of energy traveling through the tissue that breaks down the ink.
According to Maestas, some people still return after having a tattoo for their boyfriend or girlfriend removed. Not only do they go back after having the person’s name re-tattooed, but they also add a second tattoo to make up for the removal.
D-Ink is offering a package deal for removal of ring finger tattoos at $125. Maestas is also offering 50% off the first treatment for name removals.
