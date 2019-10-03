Local specialist breaks down misconceptions about dyslexia

The therapist explained that the learning difference is not a vision or hearing problem. Instead, it is a difficulty with processing the written language.

She said another misunderstanding is that the underlying issue with Dyslexia is seeing letters out of place or backwards. That's not accurate.

"Students with Dyslexia have difficulty with the sound, structure of the language, so recognizing that words can be broken down into smaller components, or parts," she said.

Possible signs of Dyslexia can show even before a child learns how to read.

Some of them are:

Difficulty with rhyming

Recognizing letters

Learning the names of letters

Learning the sounds letters represent

Brown said there are some children who have more severe symptoms than others.

She recommends one-on-one therapy. Different classroom settings can also help children with minor symptoms.

Brown uses hands-on exercises and other techniques to break down the structure of sound and language.

Some of the exercises are writing letters and words on sand, and using cubes and pieces of felt to break up syllables and letters to learn the sounds they each make.

"Dyslexia is a life long learning difference, so it never will go away. However, with this kind of appropriate intervention, students with dyslexia can greatly improve their reading and writing skills," she said.

The Dyslexia Justice League will be holding a student/parent conference Saturday, Oct. 19. For more information, click here.