Local specialist breaks down misconceptions about dyslexia | KOB 4
Local specialist breaks down misconceptions about dyslexia

Casey Torres
October 03, 2019 01:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. A local dyslexia specialist said the learning difference is lifelong, but it can be improved with the appropriate intervention.

Erin Brown, a dyslexia therapist and vice president of the Southwest Branch of the International Dyslexia Association (SWIDA) said children with dyslexia have trouble with reading, writing and spelling.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that individuals with dyslexia are not intelligent, and that's just not true. Individuals with dyslexia are just as smart as their peers," said Brown.

The therapist explained that the learning difference is not a vision or hearing problem. Instead, it is a difficulty with processing the written language.

She said another misunderstanding is that the underlying issue with Dyslexia is seeing letters out of place or backwards. That's not accurate.

"Students with Dyslexia have difficulty with the sound, structure of the language, so recognizing that words can be broken down into smaller components, or parts," she said.

Possible signs of Dyslexia can show even before a child learns how to read.

Some of them are:

  • Difficulty with rhyming
  • Recognizing letters
  • Learning the names of letters
  • Learning the sounds letters represent

Brown said there are some children who have more severe symptoms than others.

She recommends one-on-one therapy. Different classroom settings can also help children with minor symptoms.

Brown uses hands-on exercises and other techniques to break down the structure of sound and language.

Some of the exercises are writing letters and words on sand, and using cubes and pieces of felt to break up syllables and letters to learn the sounds they each make.

"Dyslexia is a life long learning difference, so it never will go away. However, with this kind of appropriate intervention, students with dyslexia can greatly improve their reading and writing skills," she said.

The Dyslexia Justice League will be holding a student/parent conference Saturday, Oct. 19. For more information, click here.

