Local specialist encourages public to get thyroid checked

"The most common structure problem that we see in a thyroid in our clinic is thyroid nodules. So it's simple a lump in the thyroid. Sometimes patients have no symptoms at all," she said. "The other part is a thyroid function problem. So your thyroid is either making too much thyroid hormone or too little thyroid hormone."

Some possible symptoms for Hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid):

Anxiety

Fast heart beat

Weight loss

Irregular periods, or no periods

Loose stool

Tremors

Sweating

Difficulty sleeping

Some possible symptoms for Hypothyroidism (Underactive Thyroid):

Fatigue

Weight fluctuations

Heavy periods

Fogginess

Tired

Sleepy

If you have any of those symptoms, it is recommended to visit your family doctor.

There is a possibility of thyroid cancer, but Dr. Ereifej says it is treatable if caught on time. She recommends people to have regular thyroid check ups, because if left untreated, it could lead to long term health issues.