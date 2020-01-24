Local specialist encourages public to get thyroid checked

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local endocrinology specialist with the Lovelace Medical Group offered advice for people about possible thyroid diseases.
Dr. Lisa Ereifej said the butterfly-shaped organ in the front of the neck has a very important role.
"It produces the thyroid hormone. It's secreted directly to the blood, and it goes to every single tissue in the body," she explained.
The hormone produced helps regulated body organs. If there are any thyroid diseases, it compromises your health.
"The most common structure problem that we see in a thyroid in our clinic is thyroid nodules. So it's simple a lump in the thyroid. Sometimes patients have no symptoms at all," she said. "The other part is a thyroid function problem. So your thyroid is either making too much thyroid hormone or too little thyroid hormone."
Some possible symptoms for Hyperthyroidism (Overactive Thyroid):
Some possible symptoms for Hypothyroidism (Underactive Thyroid):
If you have any of those symptoms, it is recommended to visit your family doctor.
There is a possibility of thyroid cancer, but Dr. Ereifej says it is treatable if caught on time. She recommends people to have regular thyroid check ups, because if left untreated, it could lead to long term health issues.
