Local stores say city initiatives made a positive impact

"It's great,” Turpin said. “Customers come by naturally, and they normally do during the holidays but having those initiatives like have an art installation really draws customers eyes and maybe brings them in when they wouldn't stop by normally."

The city is also offering free parking on Central and in Old Town through December, however some people said they’re still getting tickets.

"The biggest issue is that it was a little confusing for our customers,” Turpin said.

Turpin said some side streets are still charging for parking, but the plan is working overall.

"From what I've noticed it has helped us just like a little bit, which is kind of nice,” said Erica McGrath, an employee at Raven Blues Coffeehouse in Old Town.

McGrath said the free parking around Old Town has definitely helped.

"People won't have to worry about their cars being ticketed if they don't pay meters. I'd like to see that more,” she said.

Both businesses said they’d like to see similar initiatives in 2021.