Local tattoo shop gears up for Valentine's Day

Casey Torres
February 05, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Around Valentine’s Day, plenty of lovebirds make their way to tattoo shops for a creative way of making the holiday romantic.

Bobby Sanchez, owner, and manager of Albuquerque Ink Tattoo said plenty of couples show up to get a tattoo to represent their love.

It’s a way to make things a little more permanent, but sometimes things don’t always work out. Names are still a popular request.

“Names are funny because I’ve had customers get a person’s name, then get it removed and then get it put back on,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said people are being more creative and safe with their tattoos. Customers are beginning to ask for images of special moments like a first date or a first movie.

Sanchez said if a relationship doesn’t work out, the image doesn’t cause as many problems as an ex’s name.

“I’ve had pizza tattoos. Somebody will get a slice. The other person would get the whole pizza with the slice of pizza taken out of it. This way, when they come together, they’re a whole pizza,” said Sanchez.

He said wedding rings are common, but Sanchez does not recommend them as they could be painful. There are requests for anti-Valentine’s Day tattoos like broken hearts and bad words.

Sanchez said his studio will offer couples $10 off tattoos for the entire month.

Casey Torres


February 05, 2019

