Local tax expert talks tax season tips

“In a regular job situation you have an employer who is withholding money on your behalf and paying it into the IRS for you what a 1099 is it's a way of getting income where no one is withholding money on your behalf so you are responsible for your own taxes,”said Brandy Romero, tax specialist.

So if you received unemployment this year you will get a 1099-G in the mail from the Department of Workforce Solutions by Jan. 31st. But in order to get that form, you should make sure your mailing address is correct on the Work Force Solution website.

Those who should keep their eye out for a 1099-G are those who got unemployment insurance—pandemic unemployment assistance—federal or state extended benefits – or lost wages assistance

“It depends on how much you made and if you have to claim a percentage of the unemployment that you made, there are a lot of complexities when filing that but your tax preparer will know how to do that,” Romero said.

Now if you have a child under the age of 17 chances are you have to be getting a child tax credit every month. Along with that check, you should have also received a 6419 letter every month that shows the exact amount you were given.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of retaining these letters and providing them to your tax professional during your tax preparation engagement. These letters are vital for a timely processing of your tax return,” said Lisa Padilla with Rio Rancho Liberty Tax.

So be sure to hold onto these letters then when you're ready--

“You will just include it as a part of your income on your taxes so the IRS can see it as you have received it,” Padilla said.

Still have questions? The IRS website lays out the whole process for both filing 1099s and child tax credits.