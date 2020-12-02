Local tea shop finds ways to thrive despite pandemic

One of the things they invested in was on social media and their online store. They set up a new platform.

“We did a lot of things that I feel were a little bit risky moves, but they really helped us grow our online store,” she said. “We try to reflect the same experience that people get in a store, in our online presence. The way we did that is we changed the labeling to have that experience. When people come in (to the physical stores), they can taste the tea, so we added our tasting notes to the label.”

Huffmon credits the shift in focus to online for the “huge” increase in part of the business. Other parts haven’t done well, but she explained it balances out with online sales.

She recommends other companies to try the online angle and invest in it. One of her tips is to stay true to your brand.

Huffmon will be sharing more about the OBTC’s success during the pandemic with other businesses during the “Inspire” event.