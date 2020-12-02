Local tea shop finds ways to thrive despite pandemic

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New research shows businesses most likely to survive this pandemic have turned to innovation.
KOB 4 will host a virtual “Inspire” event next Wednesday, Dec. 9, where business operators can learn from inspirational stories, like Old Barrel Tea Company.
The OBTC first opened in 2015 with only 10 tea options. Now, the company has more than 70 tea blends, plus spices, honey and essential oils. There are also seven locations in scattered in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado.
"Our tea shop isn't just about tea. We want our customers to feel like a warm fuzzy feeling when they come in here,” said Paola Huffmon, a co-owner of the company.
That feeling went strong until the pandemic hit.
"We decided to just try and stay positive and focus on the things we could control and not focus on the things we couldn't control, like closures,” she said.
One of the things they invested in was on social media and their online store. They set up a new platform.
“We did a lot of things that I feel were a little bit risky moves, but they really helped us grow our online store,” she said. “We try to reflect the same experience that people get in a store, in our online presence. The way we did that is we changed the labeling to have that experience. When people come in (to the physical stores), they can taste the tea, so we added our tasting notes to the label.”
Huffmon credits the shift in focus to online for the “huge” increase in part of the business. Other parts haven’t done well, but she explained it balances out with online sales.
She recommends other companies to try the online angle and invest in it. One of her tips is to stay true to your brand.
Huffmon will be sharing more about the OBTC’s success during the pandemic with other businesses during the “Inspire” event.
