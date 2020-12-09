Local tent business plays big role in helping restaurants adapt

Aragon said the events side of his business has been dead this year, but the tents have them covered.

"A lot of customers are willing to support them, you know, there's some out there in their jackets, cold, but they're willing to support their favorite restaurants. Last thing they want to see is them go down with this pandemic."

Under the state public health order, New Mexico counties in the red tier are limited to outdoor dining only. Restaurants that use tents are supposed to have no more than one wall up to still be considered outdoor, and the city said they’ll be on the lookout for rule breakers.

Another item in high demand for restaurants are heaters.

"Absolutely high demand. You can't find heaters. Heaters are very hard to come by throughout the country, and I know a lot of this stuff comes from overseas and it's a worldwide pandemic. So, it's a worldwide issue to try and find some of this equipment,” Aragon said.

With colder weather approaching—and months of winter weather ahead— Aragon said many are just trying to survive the storm.

"Do what we can. As far as business owners, you gotta be willing to try. The ones that don't try, die,” he said.