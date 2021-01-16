Local theatre hosts rummage sale to raise funds amid pandemic

They started the event just after Thanksgiving.

“Masks are required. We've been checking temperatures on everybody as they come in. We have been doing contact tracing, so we are doing everything possible to make sure we stay safe,” Kenny said.

The Albuquerque Little Theatre has also been hosting virtual shows to help raise money, but it’s not nearly the amount it would usually see from live shows.

Still, the theatre is doing what it can to make sure people can visit again soon.

“Anything we can to keep the theatre open and alive for when this all ends,” Kenny added.

The rummage sale ends Sunday. To learn more about the theatre’s virtual shows, click here.