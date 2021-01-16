Local theatre hosts rummage sale to raise funds amid pandemic

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s no surprise that the pandemic has hit the performing arts industry hard. That’s why a local theatre in Albuquerque started looking for new and creative ways to make some money.
“Audience tickets are probably eighty, ninety percent of all the funds that come into the theatre and without those there's no way to pay the heat, no way to pay the staff, there's no way to anything,” said Thane Kenny, technical director of Albuquerque Little Theatre.
Albuquerque Little Theatre hosted a rummage sale Saturday to generate some extra cash.
“There is a room full of clothing upstairs. There's housewares, dishes, holiday stuff, books, movies, furniture, art work— just everything you could think of,” Kenny said.
They started the event just after Thanksgiving.
“Masks are required. We've been checking temperatures on everybody as they come in. We have been doing contact tracing, so we are doing everything possible to make sure we stay safe,” Kenny said.
The Albuquerque Little Theatre has also been hosting virtual shows to help raise money, but it’s not nearly the amount it would usually see from live shows.
Still, the theatre is doing what it can to make sure people can visit again soon.
“Anything we can to keep the theatre open and alive for when this all ends,” Kenny added.
The rummage sale ends Sunday. To learn more about the theatre’s virtual shows, click here.
