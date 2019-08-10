Local thrift store offers deals to teachers

Thrift-a-lot also likes to give back. With school just around the corner, there are special deals for teachers through the month of August.

“We are handing out vouchers. Two vouchers of 25 dollars to teachers to give to their students. Any student that might find a need for it, either clothes or supplies or anything like that,” explained Villa.



All that's needed is a teacher ID.

Thrift-a-lot is also a cheap place to get books.



“We have this deal where if you come in you can get a paper bag full of books for 5 dollars,” said Villa. “If you are a teacher, you can just grab a whole bag of books for your classroom (for free).”



“I personally love the fact that is all the things that we do to give to the community. I get to see it first hand. I get to see people come in with these vouchers, and I get to see them feel great about the things that they're getting,” explained Villa.



